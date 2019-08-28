Man (24) arrested over murder of Vincent Parsons in Tallaght

A 24-year-old man suspected of murdering a father of two in Tallaght has been arrested by gardaí.

Vincent Parsons (34) was attacked on Saturday night, while he was socialising with friends and died on Monday.

On Wednesday, a Garda spokesman said “a 24 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder,” in connection with the Parsons inquiry.

“He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” the spokesman said.

Mr Parsons, a welder by trade who was never involved in any form of crime, was socialising with friends in the Killinarden Public House in Tallaght on Saturday night when an altercation occurred.

The incident spilled over to the outside of the premises and though Mr Parsons left on foot at least two men followed him.

It appears the men, who are the chief suspects in the case, drove after Mr Parsons in a van.

They caught up with him and fatally beat him on the roadside outside a Mace shop and Killinarden post office at the Killinarden housing estate.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital after the attack, where he was in a critical condition with head injuries for 48 hours, before he was pronounced dead on Monday night.

Speaking on Tuesday, Supt Ian Lackey said an incident room had been established at Tallaght Garda station and more than 50 Garda members had been assigned to the case.

At the spot where Mr Parsons was found with what proved to be fatal injuries, wreaths of flowers and a crucifix have been left along with cards and messages paying tribute to him, including one from his wife.