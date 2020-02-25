Limerick man (71) dies after being hit by van reversing into his home

Gardaí are treating the death of an elderly man who was knocked down and killed at his home on Tuesday evening as a tragic accident.

The 71-year old deceased was struck by a van being driven by family member, sources said.

The vehicle was reversing into a side yard at the house at the time.

The deceased was named locally as Sean Ryan (71) from Ballyneety, Co Limerick.

The tragic incident occurred at the deceased’s home a short distance outside Ballyneety village, close to Ballyneety Golf Club.

Gardaí and paramedics attached to the National Ambulance Service received a call shortly before 5pm of a serious incident at the house.

“The family are obviously shocked. It’s an awful tragedy,” said a source.

A garda spokesman said they were treating the incident as a tragic accident.