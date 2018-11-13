John Curran was hit over the head before being stabbed

John Curran, an Irish charity worker murdered in Cape Town last week, was hit over the head with a blunt instrument before being stabbed to death with a knife, post mortem results have shown.

Speaking to The Irish Times on Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain Ezra October said investigators were set to release CCTV images of the person suspected of killing Mr Curran to South African media in the hope that members of the public can identify the perpetrator.

“The post mortem carried out on the victim was conducted on Monday and our results show the deceased was initially hit over the head with a blunt object, and then stabbed. Both the object and the knife were found at the scene,” he said.

Mr Curran (60) was a school principal in Ireland before he took a two-year contract in October 2016 as the director of education for Mellon Educate, a South Africa-based charity established by Irish entrepreneur Niall Mellon.

His contract had just finished and he was due to return to Ireland in a few weeks when the tragedy occurred.

The teacher’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds at 10.30am last Wednesday inside his city centre apartment in Cape Town.

Since then the police have been following a number of lines of inquiry in their bid to track down his killer.

The only item taken during the incident was Mr Curran’s cell phone and detectives have been trying to access his phone records to see if he had been in contact with his killer before the murder.

Captain October said that investigating officers were hopeful that the CCTV images taken from security cameras in the apartment block where Mr Curran lived on Buitengracht Street would lead to a breakthrough in the case.