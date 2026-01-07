Man hospitalised following alleged assault in Carlow town

A man has been arrested and another hospitalised following an alleged assault in Carlow town this afternoon.*

The incident occurred on the Stapelstown Road, Carlow town, at about midday.

A man in his 50s was brought to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Another man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in Garda custody.

In a statement, gardaí said they responded to the scene of “an alleged assault incident on the Stapelstown Road, Carlow”.

Investigations are ongoing.

*A previous version of this article incorrectly referred to this incident as a stabbing.