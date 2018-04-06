Inquiries into alleged assaults on teen, driver on Dublin-Mayo train

Gardaí and Irish Rail are investigating an incident in which two people were allegedly attacked on a Dublin to Westport train service on Thursday night.

The train driver and a 15-year-old female passenger, who was travelling on the 5.45pm service, are alleged to have been assaulted in Claremorris, Co Mayo by a man in his 30s at about 8.45pm.

The passenger did not sustain serious injuries or require medical treatment. However, the driver was allegedly punched in the face by the male passenger when he tried to intervene and asked him disembark, an Irish Rail spokesman said. The driver was taken to Castlebar General Hospital suffering from minor injuries to his face.

The driver, who is in his 30s, had been alerted to the incident after the passenger pressed the driver communication button beside the entrance to the carriage.

The alleged assailant was arrested by gardaí.

The 5.45pm service was delayed by 95 minutes while a replacement driver was called.

Irish Rail is also investigating the incident and has passed CCTV footage on to gardaí.

Security guards are deployed on certain train services based on the time of day and number of passengers travelling, said the Irish Rail spokesman. He added that assaults on driver are rare and that Thursday’s events were taken very seriously given that an employee and a passenger were affected.

Separately, gardaí are seeking to speak to a man in his early 20s after a Bus Éireann driver was assaulted and robbed in Co Cork on Thursday night.