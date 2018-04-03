Submachine gun and handguns seized in Dublin

Gardaí have seized a cache of arms, including a submachine gun and four handguns, in Dublin.

The discovery was made on Tuesday by detectives attached to Coolock station.

The weapons were found in a backpack that gardaí said had been discarded just prior to the seizure.

In a statement, gardaí said a vehicle believed to be connected to the weapons seizure had also been secured by officers.

All of the weapons were taken to the Garda Ballistics Section of Garda headquarters, where they will undergo forensic examination.

No arrests were made in connection with the discovery, although gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.