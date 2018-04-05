Police inquiry into distribution of ‘racist leaflets’ in Belfast

Police in Belfast are investigating the distribution of anti-Islamic leaflets posted through letterboxes in the southeast of the city.

Leaflets from a group calling itself Generation Sparta were hand-delivered to homes in the Ravenhill area, which has an ethnically diverse population.

PSNI Chief Inspector David Moore said the matter was being treated as “a hate incident” and that police were carrying out a number of enquiries.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to make it clear that hate crime, in any form, is unacceptable,” he said.

“Each of us has a responsibility to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.

“We in PSNI are working with our partners across the public, private and voluntary sectors to provide reassurance, support to victims and promote tolerance and respect for all cultures and identities.”

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford condemned those responsible and said the views distributed “do not speak for the people” who live in the area.

Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir described the leaflets as “fascist and Islamophobic”.

“Those racist elements behind this anti-Muslim and fascist propaganda intend only to stoke fear, hatred and division amongst the people of our shared city,” he said. “I have reached out to Muslim community leaders in south Belfast in an attempt to allay any concerns raised by this incident.”

Mr Ó Muilleoir said people had a “responsibility to show solidarity and compassion with our Muslim brothers and sisters in the face of this callous bigotry”. - PA