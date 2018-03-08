Husband ‘sick’ due to search of woods for missing Tina Satchwell

The husband of missing woman Tina Satchwell has spoken of his distress having visited the woods which are being searched by gardaí as they attempt to solve the case.

On a visit to Mitchell’s Wood in Castlemartyr, Co Cork, on Thursday, Richard Satchwell said he was unable to sleep arising out of the stress of the search.

“I am sick in the stomach – I would say I have not had three hours sleep since Sunday morning. I find it difficult because after getting a phone call from An Garda Síochána on Sunday I know what is happening behind me by those barriers there.”

He told TV3 News he was trying to remain positive.

“I am trying to fill myself with hope. I have some people say to me, how will you cope if it does turn out to be? My answer to that is I won’t be able to cope. I am praying and hoping that, like the search in Youghal, it all comes to nothing.”

He said he was not a religious man, but he was praying that the search would not uncover anything sinister.

“You know, it is a place we have never been. We drove past it on numerous occasions to get to Ballycotton or Garryvoe.”

“Obviously, while I was working I had deliveries that I had up around this road but this is the first time I ever stopped off here.”

He said he felt sick.

“Just the basic thought that, it is a possibility, no matter how small that my wife could be behind them barriers.”

Separately, Mr Satchwell told Ireland AM his wife was suffering from undiagnosed depression when she disappeared, but they had a long-running understanding she would never go on anti-depressants.

Upheavals

Richard said Tina (46) had experienced a number of personal upheavals over the last 10-12 years. However, she said that he was too close to her to realise the extent of her upset before she went missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork, in March of last year.

Meanwhile, more than 60 gardaí continue to search the woods in Castlemartyr.

Supt Colm Noonan has appealed to members of the public who may have noticed activity at the wood this time last year to come forward.

“I would like members of the public who have any information in relation to activity here at Mitchell’s Wood during March 2017 to contact the gardaí. We can be contacted at Midleton Garda station at 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66611.”

Ms Satchwell is originally from Fermoy in Co Cork, and is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She disappeared from her home in Youghal on March 20th, 2017.

Following her disappearance gardaí carried out a full forensic examination of her property. They have also examined her mobile phone records and bank accounts to see if there has been any activity since her disappearance.

Members of the Garda Water Unit have carried out a series of dives just off the quays in Youghal. The North Cork Garda Divisional Search team also joined with an army search team from Collins Barracks in Cork to comb scrubland on Golf Links Road in Youghal.