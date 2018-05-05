Homophobic motive explored after woman assaulted with cordless drill

A teenager is being questioned by detectives after a woman was assaulted with a cordless drill in a suspected homophobic attack.

The incident occurred in the Railway Street area of Strabane, Co Tyrone, at around 2am, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The 38-year-old woman sustained a very serious head injury and was taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical but stable.

A 17-year-old boy was detained by police a short distance away from the scene and remains in custody.

“This was a brutal attack and the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely grave,” Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said.

“We are exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime and we are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with us.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a male carrying a drill in the area at around the time of the assault and we would especially like to speak to anyone who may have captured footage, either on mobile phone or dashcam.”

Anyone with such footage or any other information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact police in Strabane or talk to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Police officers are continuing to examine the scene of the crime, and there will be some disruption to traffic in Strabane on Saturday.