Connolly train station reopens after evacuation

Connolly train station in central Dublin has reopened after the discovery of suspected explosive material near the building forced its closure on Monday.

Irish Rail tweeted that the station had been reopened at 2.15pm and the security alert had been lifted.

The station was closed at 12.30pm and gardaí and the Army attended the incident on Sheriff Street Lower where workmen discovered what they believed to be an explosive substance at about 11.30am.

The company said the material proved “historic in nature” and that full service was resuming. Passengers should expect delays however.

It is understood the material was found near a building called the drivers’ shed.

Earlier, a statement from Garda Headquarters said houses near the station had been evacuated and the area where the material was found was cordoned off.

Two workmen contracted to Irish Rail and who were at the scene said they had found the material.

They described it as “15 or 20” sticks of dynamite, weighing about 2kg.

The material was identified by one of the men who said he had served in the Polish army.

His Irish-born colleague – neither man wanted to disclose their names – said they found the material in a shed.

“It was in an old store in a shed,” said the colleague. “I’d say it was dynamite used to knock out concrete in bridges. That type of thing.”

The material was stored among old sleepers and metal and was found by the pair sometime after 9am.

“There’s old junk in there from the ’60s and ’70s,” said the colleague.

Asked what branch of the Polish armed forces his partner worked in, the man smiled and said “special”.