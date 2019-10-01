Have you been assaulted or witnessed a street attack in Ireland?

Gardaí are deploying extra staff to assault hot spots around the country amid concerns over an emerging street attack culture. An Irish Times report recently revealed the number of assaults in public places has reached a record high in recent months, and assaults causing harm are also now at unprecedented levels. An internal Garda analysis unit has identified “assault hot spots” in cities and towns across the State. Have you ever been assaulted, or witnessed an assault, in a public place in Ireland? We want to hear your story. Please let us know about it by using the form here. (If you are reading this in the Irish Times app, you can access the form here).

Street violence - tell us your story