Man arrested after €200,000 drugs seizure in Co Wexford

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €200,000 worth of MDMA in the early hours of Monday morning in Co Wexford.

Uniformed and plain-clothed gardaí were performing a checkpoint in Clonard just after midnight as part of an ongoing operation when a car turned away from the checkpoint and failed to stop.

Gardaí arrested a male driver in his 20s a short time later, who was then conveyed to Wexford Garda station.

A search of the car led to the discovery of a significant quantity of MDMA (pending analysis). A follow-up search at a property in Co Wexford resulted in a substantial seizure of what is also believed to be MDMA.

Further to this, gardaí in Wexford searched another car and another find of suspected MDMA was made. It is estimated that the combined value of the drugs seized is approximately €200,000.

Gardaí said enquires are ongoing and it is anticipated that further arrests will be made.