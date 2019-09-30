Mass held for Kevin Lunney: ‘We have to show them they will not win’

“We are all afraid to come out in this part of the country now after all that has happened, but we have to show them that they will not win,” said one man as he made his way through the gates of Kinawley Parish Church on Monday night to attend a special Mass in support of Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney.

As the rain pelted down he joined a packed church of up to 400 people in a show of solidarity for the father of six, a director at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), who was abducted from outside his home and savagely beaten almost two weeks ago.

“They have gone too far this time,” said the man, reluctant to give his name.

“But we want Kevin and the family to know how much we are thinking of them at this time.”

Mr Lunney’s family, including his brother and fellow QIH director Tony, sat at the front of the church to hear Fr Maurice McMorrow call for the community to “reflect, pray and meditate” following the attack.

Other QIH directors, John McCartin and chief executive Liam McCaffrey were also in attendance as was Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew.

“The events that unfolded in the last few weeks were horrific indeed; nobody could condone the senseless and vicious assault carried out on Kevin Lunney,” said Fr McMorrow.

“We wish him and his family every best wish during this difficult time,” he said.

Fr McMorrow said it was “self-evident” that “non-violence is such an important concept”.

“Jesus Christ is about non-violence and we are his disciples, we are people who imitate Jesus. We are bound to follow his way.

“We reflect on that and it’s in the spirit of heartfelt prayer that we gather tonight and pause as we try to eliminate any disharmony in our midst,” he told the congregation.

“There must be an absence of all discord,” said Fr McMorrow.

He was joined for the Mass by Fr Oliver O’Reilly who on Sunday denounced the attack on Mr Lunney, likening it to a “Mafia-style attack organised by its own Godfather” during his homily in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

After the Mass, well-wishers hugged and shook hands with Mr Lunney’s family, expressing their concern for the 50-year-old who is now recovering at home.

“I am glad the people of Kinawley came out to show Kevin that we are thinking of him. He has done a lot for us and this area,” said one woman, who did not wish to be named.

“And he needs to know that; that’s why I am here,” she said.