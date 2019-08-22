Garda reform: Commissioner defends his reorganisation plan

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has defended his plan for the most significant reorganisation of the force since its foundation, saying the time for talking about reform was over.

“We’re at the point of implementation,” he said of the new plans, adding there had been “enough comment”.

It was now “a time for action” and he was “not proposing to wait”. He also dismissed concerns that areas of rural Ireland would see their policing cover reduced, insisting that under his plan the exact opposite would happen; with 1,800 more Garda members deployed to the front line.

This would be achieved by accelerated recruitment of gardaí underway since 2017 and set to continue for the next two years and by also hiring civilian staff to free-up existing Garda members from administrative and other desk-bound duties.

The Association of Garda Superintendents said when a version of a divisional policing model, published on Thursday for the Garda, was tried in the UK it did not work.

It said because the Garda plan involved amalgamating Garda divisions – created 19 divisions from the current 28 – policing resources would be drawn to the busy areas in those larger divisions at the expense of more rural locations.

Mr Harris rejected this, saying his plans were based on great community engagement, higher Garda visibility across the country and the abolition of the “redundant effort” now being wasted by trained gardai performing administrative tasks.

“No, the exact opposite,” Mr Harris said firmly when asked if rural areas would suffer under his plans.

“We are building up our divisions by taking out administration and reducing bureaucracy. We are going from 124 administrative units (currently across the country) to 19 and that will free up a lot of personnel.

“Secondly, we are growing organisation and we are making a commitment to community policing. So, as I say, it is the exact opposite.”

“The (plans) we are announcing today started way back in 2014, 2015, as part of the modernisation and renewal programme, our own work,” he said.

“There has been a long lead into this now; four or five years,” he said adding “the rubber will hit the road” next Monday on the first part of reforms, involving the reduction of Garda regions from six at present to four into the future.

Following that, the 28 Garda divisions around the country will become 19 autonomous “mini police forces” run by a chief superintendent with four superintendents and teams of specialists garda investigators; for sex crimes, economic crimes and other serious offences, as well as teams of civilians to relieve Garda members of administration tasks.