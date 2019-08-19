Murder inquiry after man shot dead in Waringston, Co Down

A murder investigation is underway in Co Down after a man was shot dead in an apparent ambush in the village of Waringstown on Monday.

The shooting came on the same day a bomb exploded in Fermanagh, which the PSNI has said was the work of dissident republicans trying to kill and injured its officers.

However, while the motive for the fatal gun attack was not clear, early indications suggested it may be linked to a criminal feud rather than terrorism.

The PSNI said the man was found in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the village.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigation to please get in touch by calling 101,” Det Chief Insp Michelle Shaw said.

Main Street in Waringstown remained closed on Monday morning with diversions in place.

Alliance councillor for Lagan River, Eóin Tennyson described it as “shocking”. “There is no place for guns on our streets. Truly appalling,” he said.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart condemned the shooting and has called on anyone with information to come forward to the police.

“It is shocking at anytime for someone to be shot in the constituency but more so in somewhere like Waringstown. It is a generally quiet village with a thriving population and I would condemn this in the strongest terms,” she said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family caught up in this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to the police.”