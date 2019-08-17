Suspect arrested after assault on man in his 70s in Dublin

A man in his 50s has been arrested following a serious assault on an elderly man in Dublin’s north inner city on Saturday morning.

The victim, aged in his 70s, is in a critical condition in hospital following the incident, which occurred at 2am at Courtney Place, Ballybough.

The elderly man suffered serious head and spinal injuries during the assault and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

Gardaí said a man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday afternoon and he is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is preserved and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who can assist gardaí in the investigation to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668601, The Garda Confidential Line on 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.