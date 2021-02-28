Garda hospitalised following break-up of Finglas house party

Two women were arrested and a Garda was hospitalised during an incident where officers broke up a house party in Finglas, north Dublin, on Saturday night.

Gardaí called to a house on Glenties Drive, Finglas, at 11.30pm, following reports of a party taking place at the property, in breach of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

During the incident an 18-year-old woman was arrested under the Public Order Act. The woman was taken to Finglas Garda station, and has since been charged by gardaí.

While the first woman was being arrested another 17-year-old girl assaulted a garda, and was also then arrested at the scene.

The Garda was taken to the Mater hospital with injuries and remains there at this time.

A Garda spokeswoman said a number of fixed penalty notices would be issued over the house party “in due course”.