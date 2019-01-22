Garda arrest four in terrorism financing investigation

Gardaí have arrested a man and three women on suspicion of financing terrorist activities.

On Tuesday morning members of the Special Detective Unit, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and Security and Intelligence unit raided six properties in Dublin as part of an investigation into the funding of terrorism.

Detectives seized documents, electronics and €4,500 worth of cash. A man in his 40s and three women, aged between 30 and 70, were arrested under Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act, 2005.

It is understood the investigation is focused on international terrorism and that those arrested are related.

The suspects are currently being held for questioning in separate Dublin Garda stations. Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

More to follow.