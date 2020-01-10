Five masked men sought after burglary and false imprisonment at Dublin home

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which the occupant of a house in the Portmarnock area of Dublin was locked in a room by five masked individuals before they then proceeded to burgle the property.

After the woman (24) was falsely imprisoned in the house on the Strand Road area of Portmarnock on Thursday evening the intruders “searched throughout the house,” gardaí said.

“After the five individuals left, the occupant remained locked into this room for a considerable amount of time until later discovered by a relative,” gardaí said in a statement on Friday night.

No injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for information from the public to help in their investigation. They are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who happened to be travelling on the Coast Road between Baldoyle and Portmarnock between 6.30pm and 8pm on Thursday to contact them at Malahide Garda station on 01 666 4600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.