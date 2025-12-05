Garda watchdog makes new appeal for information on man’s death after interaction with Dublin gardaí

A photo of Paul Butler (51) being carried at his funeral in Marino, Dublin last August. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Investigators trying to determine how a man died after interactions with gardaí on Dublin’s O’Connell Street during the summer believe some people with information have yet to come forward.

Fiosrú, the Republic’s policing ombudsman, is now keen to track the movements of the deceased, Paul Butler (51), in the city centre in the hours before he died.

Investigations are focused on his time at Fibber Magees pub on Parnell Street, Dublin 1, in the hours before he suffered his fatal injuries. Fiosrú investigators believe he was outside that pub for a period and are trying to piece together any interactions he had with people there.

The agency, which succeeded the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc), investigates complaints made by members of the public against gardaí. Fiosrú is also obliged by law to investigate any incident where a person is seriously injured or dies at or around the time they had interactions with gardaí.

As part of its investigations to date, a Garda member was arrested for questioning in August about Mr Butler’s death. He was released without charge and was suspended from duty pending the outcome of the inquiry. It is understood he has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Butler died after the incident outside the Holiday Inn on O’Connell Street in the early hours of Friday, August 15th. It is suspected he hit his head on the ground. From Phibsborough, Dublin, and formerly of Grace Park Road, Dublin, he died in hospital four days later as a result of his injuries.

Mr Butler had been approached by gardaí on the street at the time of the incident, on the suspicion he may be intoxicated, and the circumstances of his suffering a head injury are at the centre of the investigation.

Just after Mr Butler had been taken to hospital, the incident was referred by Garda headquarters to Fiosrú for investigation.

“Fiosrú investigators are tracing the movements of Mr Butler prior to the incident,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

“Fiosrú would like to speak to anyone who interacted with or witnessed Mr Butler outside Fibber Magees pub on Parnell Street, Dublin, between 1.30am and 3.30am on August 15th.”

The agency added while it was grateful to the witnesses who had already come forward so far, it believes more information should be available about the period when he was outside the Parnell Street pub.

The criminal investigation into Mr Butler’s death is expected to take some time. At its conclusion, a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), as is the case when the Garda carries out criminal investigations. It will be up to the DPP to determine if there is a criminal case.