Rain and wind warnings issued for south and east throughout Friday

Met Éireann has put a wind warning in place for Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford until 5pm on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Status yellow rain and wind warnings have been issued for parts of the country on Friday.

The rain warning is in operation in Cork and Kerry from 9am on Friday until 9am on Saturday. Met Éireann has warned of localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

The wind warning is in place for Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford from 11am until 5pm on Friday.

The forecaster said Friday morning will be wet and windy with rain extending northeastward and turning heavy in places.

South-easterly winds will increase with gales at times on south and east coasts. Rain will gradually clear to bright intervals and scattered showers and winds will moderate. Highest temperatures will be between 6 degrees in the north to 12 degrees in the south.

Saturday will be breezy with showers or longer spells of rain. Through the afternoon, bright or sunny spells should develop from the south, with the rain and showers becoming more confined to Ulster. Highest temperatures will be between 8 to 11 degrees with mostly moderate to fresh, occasionally strong and gusty southwest-to-west winds.

There is some uncertainty for Sunday, according to Met Éireann, but it looks like further outbreaks of rain will push up from the south and will be heavy at times, especially in the east and northeast.

A clearance to brighter spells with scattered showers will extend from the west later, though the rain may linger in the east and northeast for much of the day. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southeast or variable winds veering southwest to west.

Monday should bring sunshine and a scattering of showers for a time. The showers will tend to die away through the afternoon as cloud increases from the southwest, with rain moving into the southwest in the evening.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher in southern and western coastal parts, backing south-easterly later and starting to freshen generally.