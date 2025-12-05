RTÉ shuffles presenter roles with Sarah McInerney moving to Morning Ireland

Sarah McInerney and Justin McCarthy will join RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme, the broadcaster has announced.

Tommy Meskill, the current London correspondent, has also been announced as the new co-presenter of RTÉ’s Six One News.

Paul Cunningham, a political correspondent with the broadcaster, will take the helm of the This Week radio programme on Sunday afternoons.

The changes come on foot of the recent launch of RTÉ’s new weekday schedule.

Deirdre McCarthy, Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs, said McInerney, McCarthy, Meskill and Cunningham were all “accomplished journalists, who will continue to ask the probing questions, hold those in power to account, and represent the public interest”.

Meskill, who has been a journalist with RTÉ for nearly ten years, said it was a huge honour to take on the role and the programme plays “a crucial role in shaping the news agenda in Ireland”.

Tommy Meskill has been a journalist with RTÉ for nearly ten years

McInerney presents PrimeTime on RTÉ One every Tuesday with Miriam O’Callaghan and co-hosted Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1 for five years.

McCarthy previously worked on Morning Ireland as a reporter and later became a member of RTÉ’s political staff. He has presented the This Week programme since 2018.

Justin McCarthy previously worked on Morning Ireland as a reporter

Cunningham has been political correspondent for the past seven years and previously worked as Europe correspondent and Environment correspondent.

“Over the past 20 years I’ve presented across the radio news schedule, co-hosting This Week with brilliant journalists such as the late Gerald Barry. I’m very much looking forward to new challenges ahead, working with the team,” Cunningham said.

The latest changes follow a previous shake-up in RTÉ Radio 1 which saw David McCullagh take over the Today show in an earlier start time of 9am, directly following Morning Ireland.

Oliver Callan moved to 11am and doubled his slot to two hours, Kieran Cuddihy moved from Newstalk into the Liveline seat vacated by Joe Duffy, while Louise Duffy’s music-led show moved to 3pm. In addition, Katie Hannon and Colm Ó Mongáin were named as new hosts of Drivetime, and a new programme Inside Sport, presented by Jacqui Hurley and Marie Crowe, was created.