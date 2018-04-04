Five arrested in Derry following dissident republican parade

Five men have been arrested in connection with an illegal dissident republican parade in Derry during which police were attacked with petrol bombs.

On Monday up to fifty youths, some wearing masks, threw petrol bombs, stones and sticks at Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) landrovers as the Easter commemoration parade made its way through the city’s Creggan estate.

A crowd of about 200 watched as a colour party of 14 people, dressed in paramilitary-style uniforms and with their faces partially covered, marched to the City Cemetery for speeches and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Republican plot.

Nobody was injured, but some damage was caused to police vehicles.

The men who were arrested – aged 29, 31, 42, 45 and 50 – were detailed following a search of premises in Chamberlain Street in the Bogside on Wednesday.

A number of unspecified items were also seized by police and were taken away for investigation.

“Immediately after the parade and the attack on local police officers on Monday, we had said that robust action would be taken against those who orchestrated the violence and those who participated,” said PSNI Chief Inspector Paul McCracken.

“These searches and arrests are the first phase of that action and more will follow in coming days.

“Those who seek to attack police and bring violence onto the streets can expect to be held accountable for their actions,” he said.