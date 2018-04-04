Man dies in Donegal following television explosion

A man has died following an accident at his home during which his television exploded.

An investigation has been launched after the incident at the man’s home in Raphoe, Co Donegal.

The man, who was in his 60s and who lived alone, was watching television when it burst into flames on Monday evening.

Named locally as Wilson McGirr, he was a well-known and respected farmer in the area.

It is believed Mr McGirr feared the television would set fire to the rest of his home and managed to take the set outside onto the road.

However, it is understood he may then have suffered suspected heart complications possibly related to smoke inhalation.

He managed to call neighbours but then collapsed at his house.

Neighbours rushed to his aid and managed to carry out CPR and call emergency services. An ambulance took Mr McGirr to hospital where he remained in a critical condition yesterday.

However, he passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A post-mortem is to be carried out on the man’s remains to determine the cause of death.