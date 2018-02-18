Two arrested after gun and cocaine seized in Dublin

Two people were arrested after gardaí seized a gun and a small quantity of cocaine from a house in Dublin on Sunday.

A man in his late teens and another young female were both arrested at the property on Sheriff Street, and are being held and questioned at Store Street garda station.

The Garda drugs unit searched the house shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday.

They discovered and seized a small revolver and several bullets.

Gardaí also found a small quantity of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €800.

The two individuals arrested are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.