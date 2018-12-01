Teenager due in court over murder of man in Derry

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man in Derry last weekend.

PSNI said the teenager is to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Edward Meenan (52) was discovered off Creggan Street in Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

A tribute from Mr Meenan’s family, issued earlier this week, described him as a “much loved son, brother and father”.

They also asked for privacy.

Detectives said Mr Meenan had sustained “significant” head and body injuries.

A 17-year-old male remains in police custody.

He is the third man to be charged with the murder.

Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers (31) from the Little Diamond area of the city, and Derek Cresswell (26) of no fixed abode, both appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

They were remanded in custody to next appear via video link at the same court on December 20th. - PA