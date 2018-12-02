Three due in court after cocaine and cannabis seized in Ballymun

Three men who were arrested in connection with a drug seizure in Ballymun will appear in court on Monday.

Gardaí investigating drug factories in Dublin arrested three men at a house in Dolmen Court, Ballymun on Friday.

During the search, gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis with an approximate street value of €90,000 (subject to analysis) and cash in excess of €20,000.

The three men were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Ballymun Garda station under provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A number of follow-up searches were carried out where a stun gun and expensive electrical items were seized by gardaí.