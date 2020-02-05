Explosive device found in Lurgan described as ‘terrorist attack’

An explosive device has been made safe in Co Armagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was discovered in the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan on Tuesday evening.

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said the police assessment was that it was “a terrorist attack by dissident republicans.”

He said it was fortunate nobody had beenhurt andpolice inquiries were continuing.

The North’s Minister of Justice, Naomi Long, said those responsible “have no regard for human life and are motivated by a need to create fear and disruption in our community.

“Thankfully, due to the professionalism and expertise of security personnel, a potentially serious incident has been averted. I commend all involved for their vigilance,” she said.