Talks under way in action over disclosure of information from stud owner Luke Comer, court told

Luke Comer was banned from horse racing for three years when prohibited substances were found in several of the billionaire’s horses. File photograph: Cyril Byrne

Talks are under way in a High Court action over disclosure of information sought from stud owner Luke Comer about allegedly defamatory statements made by a third party about horse trainer Jim Gorman.

Mr Gorman was Mr Comer’s training manager at his Brookville Racing Ltd firm for six years until he was laid off following horse doping findings against Mr Comer. He wants the information in order to sue another person who allegedly made them. It is known as a Norwich Pharmacal order.

In his action against the billionaire, Mr Gorman also makes several allegations against his former employer, who was banned from horse racing for three years when prohibited substances were found in several of his horses.

Arising out of that, Mr Gorman claims Mr Comer tried to bribe him to “take the rap” for the banned substances which he refused to do.

Mr Gorman, of Coburg Lodge, Maddenstown, the Curragh, Co Kildare, says the information he seeks from Mr Comer relates to the identity of a senior executive with the John Magnier-owned Coolmore Stud who allegedly stated that Mr Gorman had received a substantial amount of money from Coolmore and had administered drugs to Mr Comer’s horses.

Mr Magnier has denied to Mr Comer that Coolmore made cash payments to Mr Gorman or had any involvement in a “supposed plot” to administer prohibited substances to Mr Comer’s horses.

Mr Gorman is seeking to sue that alleged Coolmore-connected individual for what he says is a serious defamation by false claims that he received money and administered banned substances.

On Tuesday, Eugene Gleeson SC, for Mr Gorman, told Mr Justice Brian Cregan talks were under way between the parties and he was seeking an adjournment until Wednesday. Martin Hayden SC, for Mr Comer, said it was hoped that on Wednesday, the matter would not trouble the court.