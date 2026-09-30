Disappearance of homeless man in Meath upgraded to murder investigation

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Mark Duffy, who vanished without trace in Co Meath four years ago, now believe he died a violent death and have upgraded their inquiry to suspected murder.

Since the 43-year-old disappeared on October 3rd, 2022, gardaí in Navan, Co Meath, have been carrying out a missing persons inquiry. However, having gathered intelligence about Duffy, they now believe he was murdered, probably by people known to him.

The murder investigation is being conducted under a senior investigating officer from Navan Garda station, Garda Headquarters said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In the weeks before his disappearance, Mark had been living homeless in a tent in Navan town,” the Garda added, saying Duffy was seen on October 3rd, 2022, in the post office in Johnstown Shopping Centre, Navan at 10:50am.

At 2.45pm that day, he was seen on CCTV on the Commons Road, Navan, walking into McDermotts Villas housing estate, which was the last confirmed sighting of him.

He was not reported missing for another 10 days and gardaí fear that time lag gave a head start to whoever killed him, including around the disposal of his remains and evidence that may have linked them to the killing.

A missing persons investigation began when his disappearance was reported by family members, with searches conducted of the Navan and River Boyne areas. However, no trace of him ever emerged and there was no evidence he left the country.

Duffy is described as 5ft 8in in height and of broad build with brown hair and blue eyes. He walked with a noticeable limp and, at the time he disappeared, he was wearing dark clothing with a cream hoody underneath, the hood of which was outside his jacket when last seen.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person with any information on the disappearance and murder of Mark Duffy to please contact the Garda investigation team,” the Garda said in an appeal approaching the fourth anniversary of his disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact Navan Garda station on (046) 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.