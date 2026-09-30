Man allegedly used blowtorch lighter to burn girlfriend’s hair in a fit of jealousy, court told

The victim feared her hair would go up in flames during the suspected attack last weekend, Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man allegedly used a blowtorch lighter to burn his girlfriend’s hair in a fit of jealousy, a court heard on Tuesday.

George Hawthorne (41) also armed himself with a hammer after accusing her of fancying one of his neighbours, it was claimed.

The woman says she feared her hair would go up in flames during the suspected attack last weekend.

Hawthorne, of Glenvarna Drive in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, was remanded in custody on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, common assault and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police received a 999 call claiming he had tried to set the woman on fire at his home on Saturday night.

She told officers that she was woken from her sleep by Hawthorne allegedly burning her hair with a blowtorch-type gas lighter.

He pushed the woman off the bed, cutting her arm and finger, amid accusations of cheating on him, according to her account.

Hawthorne was said to have followed her into the kitchen, banged a hammer on the counter and threatened to confront someone living in the same area.

“She stated George said he was going to attack a neighbour with the hammer as she fancied the neighbour,” an investigating detective said.

The woman claims he twisted the spike of the hammer into her skin when she grabbed at it in a bid to stop him.

Police who attended the scene noted the complainant had singed hair and blisters on her arm, the court heard.

“She said he kept putting the lighter towards her hair and she was scared it was going to go up in flames,” the detective added.

“He then lifted the same lighter and burnt her left forearm three times.”

Hawthorne is also accused of burning clothing belonging to the woman and ripping up her passport.

Officers searched the property, seizing a lighter found under a bedroom pillow and a hammer located behind the fridge.

Opposing bail, police claimed Hawthorne is a serial perpetrator of domestic violence.

“[The injured party] described him as a very jealous person,” the detective added.

Hawthorne denies all of the charges and claimed during police interviews that marks on the woman’s arm were from an old injury caused by hair straighteners.

The defendant also suggested she would pick at her own skin due to mental health issues.

He rejected having any jealousy because it was only a casual relationship.

A defence barrister argued that no burnt clothing was found and stressed his client’s case that the lighter belonged to the woman.

Disputing any portrayal of Hawthorne as controlling or jealous, counsel submitted: “His neighbours are elderly men, so this would be a somewhat unusual accusation for him to level at this lady.

“He didn’t damage her hair ... He says there was not even an argument.”

Bail was refused based on the risks of reoffending and interference with the complainant.

District Judge Steven Keown remanded Hawthorne in custody until October 27th.