Thirty-six years on, gardaí launch fresh appeal for information on Dessie Fox murder

Co Tyrone bookmaker Dessie Fox (47) died after he was shot at Healy's Bridge, Prosperous, Co Kildare, on Sunday, September 30th, 1990. Photograph: PA

A renewed appeal has been issued for information on the murder of Dessie Fox, who was shot in Kildare 36 years ago.

Fox was fatally shot at Healy’s Bridge, Prosperous, Co Kildare, on Sunday, September 30th, 1990.

The well-known on-course bookmaker from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, left his home at approximately 11.15am to attend a race meeting at the Curragh, Co Kildare. He was driving a white Mercedes 250D with the registration MJI 7005.

His journey took him through Bush Road to Armagh via Moy, then Carrickmacross via Keady and Castleblayney, followed by Navan via Ardee and Slane, and finally through Dunsany, Kilcock and Prosperous en route to the Curragh.

At around 1.20pm, he was seen exiting Connolly’s Newsagents in Prosperous village with a newspaper under his arm. He returned to his car, which was parked facing Dagwelds pub.

As he approached Healy’s Bridge, a red car – believed to be a Toyota Carina bearing the false registration 90G2506 – was seen following closely behind.

The occupants of the red Carina opened fire on Fox’s vehicle, damaging the rear indicator and deflating the front left tyre.

Picture of Dessie Fox’s car at the scene of the murder in Prosperous, Co Kildare.

Shotgun pellets were later recovered from the scene. Fox attempted to reverse away, but his car veered off the road and came to a stop. The assailants approached and fired a single handgun round through the open passenger door, striking Fox in both legs.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

A black leather briefcase containing cash was stolen from the scene, as well as a canvas money bag, billheads bearing Fox’s name, a Motorola car phone and car keys. The canvas bag was later recovered.

The red Toyota Carina used in the attack was later found abandoned in a field at Powerstown, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on October 1st, 1990. It had been stolen from Ashfield Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, on September 26th, 1990.

A grey Mitsubishi Gallant, believed to be a 1987 or 1988 model with partial registration 11 or 14, was seen travelling in convoy with the Carina at O’Grady’s Filling Station in Painstown, Co Kildare.

A man wearing a Puma cap was observed moving from the Carina to the rear seat of the Gallant.

Seventeen individuals were arrested and questioned shortly after the murder of Fox. Two further suspects were arrested in May 2018, and the matter continues to be investigated by An Garda Síochána.

Thirty-six years on, gardaí said they believe individuals may still hold vital information that could assist in identifying and “bringing those responsible to justice”.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or who has information, “no matter how insignificant they think it may be”, to come forward.

Investigating gardaí said they wish to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to the planning of the robbery.

All information received would be treated in the strictest confidence, gardaí said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on (045) 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.