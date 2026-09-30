Echoes of Saipan as FAI questioned about treatment of Gavin Bazunu over Israel games

“Oooh,” exclaimed TD Alan Kelly, doing his best Gary Neville impression.

The chairman of the Oireachtas sport committee had been questioning the FAI on its level of engagement with Gavin Bazunu before the Israel games, and he elicited the closest thing to a bombshell we had across 2½ hours in Committee Room One.

“Truthfully, it doesn’t appear that anyone spoke to the goalkeepers,” replied FAI director of football John Martin. Kelly digested this scoop, and thanked Martin for his honesty. A saga that began with goalkeepers being treated differently and featured a players’ vote ... yes, the echoes of Saipan are a little heavy-handed at this point.

Of course, fate didn’t conspire to send the FAI into an Oireachtas committee in the days between Saipan and the World Cup kick-off in Japan, whereas the present-day FAI landed into Government Buildings on Wednesday as a sort of besuited bridging point between the two most contentious games in the history of the national team. The FAI’s invitation wasn’t issued specifically for this contentious week, but it had postponed to this date having initially been invited on July 15th.

The meeting was intended as a follow-on from a previous hearing about safeguarding, catalysed by the revelations of historical abuse cases made in the RTÉ/Sunday Independent Girls in Green investigation. The timing meant that Wednesday’s agenda jackknifed between questions about safeguarding and Israel.

Tempers frayed more often on the matter of safeguarding. At one point, Kelly asked the FAI’s legal director to withdraw a comment she made to Fianna Fáil TD Peter “Chap” Cleere as to how she refused to give him a “soundbite” in her answers.

Some deputies expressed frustration at the FAI’s claim that it could not answer certain questions because of an ongoing Garda investigation. Senator Evanne Ní Chuilinn led the forensic questioning, landing a series of blows on the bridge of the FAI’s nose while hardly pausing for breath.

The Israel story slowly unwound across the afternoon. FAI chief executive David Courell did much of the talking, and at one point late in the day, when FAI president Paul Cooke was answering questions on the players’ vote in Debrecen, Kelly said he should keep answering questions and to stop looking across at Courell.

FAI president Paul Cooke and chief executive David Courell during the Nations League match between Israel and the Republic of Ireland in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Courell gave a little more detail around the FAI’s lobbying efforts at Uefa, saying it had raised the Israel question “north of 20 times” across the last 18 months. He confirmed he had not asked the Government to underwrite any costs associated with not fulfilling the Israel games, and otherwise everyone performed the weary dance as to the unspecified sanctions. To paraphrase: Yes, we decided to play the games given the potential cost to Irish football. No, Uefa couldn’t tell us exactly what that potential cost would be.

The questions eventually led to Gavin Bazunu. A couple of hours earlier, Heimir Hallgrímsson said “a lot of lies” were told about Bazunu in the media last weekend, though declined to specify what was inaccurate. The subsequent Oireachtas appearance offered the FAI delegation a chance to set the record straight on precisely what happened with their goalkeeper, removed from the frenzied context of last Saturday in Hungary.

[ FAI president Paul Cooke defends handling of Israel v Ireland gameOpens in new window ]

To supplement Martin’s bombshell, Courell acknowledged that while nobody spoke with Bazunu at the time of his call-up, Hallgrímsson sat down with him for an “hour-long meeting” in England, while Bazunu was still at Southampton. This, Courell suggested, was ample time for the Israel matter to arise, but it didn’t.

Courell said the squad left Pristina in Kosovo on Thursday night with a consensus on playing Israel, until “lo and behold”, a player changed his mind. Bazunu’s line, to quote Courell, was: “I have changed my mind, gaffer, I want to withdraw.” This led to the chaotic hours of uncertainty, culminating in the players’ votes. The FAI confirmed there were indeed two votes.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. File photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire

The first was suggested by a back room team member to gauge the sentiment in the room, and the second was used to inform the FAI’s decision to play the game. Martin said Bazunu was aware of these votes and, though he didn’t attend, the FAI tallied him as a “no” voter. The committee asked why the FAI felt the second vote was needed, to which Cooke said it simply wanted more clarity. Courell said it wasn’t a “Nice referendum, go again and get the right answer”.

The entire purpose of either vote was becoming less clear. In Hungary on Sunday, Cooke said “we left it to the players, the players made their own decision”, suggesting the entire decision to play rested on that vote, but on Wednesday Courell said the vote “informed” the FAI decision, adding it was merely a means of ascertaining whether it had a team to field.

“I wouldn’t want to project what position we would have taken,” Courell said when asked whether the game would have gone ahead if the players had voted against doing so, “but it would have been impossible [to play] without 11 men.”

Courell was unambiguous in saying it was ultimately the FAI’s call. “We will own that,” he said. “We took the decision to play the game.”

The FAI remains committed to playing Israel again on Sunday, but first it must navigate Thursday night against Austria, and a potentially fractious atmosphere.

Its delegation arrived at Leinster House through the back entrance to avoid protesters at the main gates, leaving the same way. They’ll quickly return to the main stage.