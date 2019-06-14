Divers search near Strangford Lough for missing Belfast man

Police in Northern Ireland are carrying out underwater searches in wetlands near the banks of Strangford Lough in Co Down as part an investigation into the suspected murder of William McCormick.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are trying to locate the body of the father-of-four, who they now believe is dead.

Mr McCormick was last seen in the town of Comber, which is 5kms from the search site, on May 30th.

On Thursday evening police handed out leaflets to Comber residents and conducted a road stop for motorists in the town in an effort to jog people’s memories of the night the 55-year-old disappeared.

Det Chief Inspt Pete Montgomery, who is leading the investigation, said as a result of the media appeal and speaking to motorists police had received new information and he thanked the community for their co-operation.

Mr McCormick was last seen driving his black car on Castle Street in Comber at about 10.30pm on Thursday May 30th.

CCTV footage released by the PSNI shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and walking through an archway.

Officers have visited over 130 residential and business premises and have retrieved more than 90 hours of CCTV footage which DCI Montgomery said says has yielded new evidence.

More than fifteen searches have been carried out in the area and over 100 people have provided statements to detectives.

DCI Montgomery said on the night Mr McCormick disappeared, he was wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans and brown brogue shoes. Officers also want people to look out for any discarded clothing, an iPhone SE and a Ben Sherman watch with a brown strap and black face.

A specialist team is carrying out underwater searches on Friday in the Castle Espie Wetlands.

On Saturday officers will carry out “a significant route search in the Comber area with the help of the Community Rescue Team.”

DCI Montgomery said: “It is now two weeks’ on from Pat’s disappearance and his family remain absolutely devastated. They deserve to know what has happened to him and deserve to have his body back.

“I would also like to appeal to those directly responsible to come forward to police - examine your conscience and allow Pat’s family to give him a proper burial. You are denying them this right.”

Earlier in the investigation a 39-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested by officers and subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.