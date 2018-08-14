Deirdre Jacob murder: gardaí focusing on a chief suspect

Gardaí have upgraded their investigation into the disappearance 20 years ago of teenager Deirdre Jacob to a murder investigation.

The Irish Times has learned gardaí investigating the murder of the 18-year-old have identified a chief suspect.

This suspect is from Leinster and has spent time in prison for violent crime against women.

The investigation into the teenager’s disappearance was upgraded to a murder investigation based on information received recently during a review of the case.

Jacob disappeared on Tuesday, July 28th, 1998, as she was walking from Newbridge, Co Kildare, to her home about 1.5km away.

She had gone to get a bank draft to pay for student accommodation in London where she was studying to become a primary-school teacher.

She 18 at the time of her disappearance and no trace of her has ever been found.

Her parents Michael and Bernie told The Irish Times in an interview a number of years ago that one of the most difficult periods over the last 20 years was when a hoax caller contacted gardai about 10 days after her disappearance.

Hoax caller

Based in Co Fermanagh, the man first called the Leinster Leader newspaper, in Kildare, and then several Garda stations.

He said he gave a lift to a girl from Clane village, in Co Kildare, to Carrickmacross, in Co Monaghan.

In the calls he made elaborate claims about the route he had taken and where they had stopped off. He appeared to know the route well.

“She was only gone 10 days [AT THAT STAGE],” said Michael of the incident.

“The significance of this was that she spent the weekend before she went missing in the Carrickmacross area, with Irish friends of hers from college in England. We got our hopes up that time. We got them up high, very, very high.”

Following the calls the search in Co Kildare was stopped and the operation diverted to Monaghan and Fermanagh. The family travelled north based on the information from the hoaxer.

“We did up posters with Deirdre’s photo. We asked on it: ‘Are you the Fermanagh man with information to help us?’ We put them up on lamp posts, in businesses. We went to football matches and handed them out. This went on into December and even January – six months.”

The caller never stepped forward. The family finally pressed to have the tape of his calls released, to identify him.

“They played it on the midday news on RTÉ. Within half an hour they had so many calls they knew who he was,” said Michael.

“It was impossible to understand,” added Bernie Jacob. “They said he had had a tragedy in his own family, and this is why he had done this.

“I find it impossible to reconcile that, having gone through a tragedy himself, he would impose one on us.”

New information

In a statement on Tuesday gardaí said: “As a result of new information being received, An Garda Síochána have re-classified the Deirdre Jacob investigation from a missing person investigation to a murder investigation.”

The teenager was last seen on July 28th, 1998 at Roseberry, Newbridge, at about 3pm.

At the time she was living at home for the summer having finished her first year in St Mary’s University, in Twickenham, London.

The missing person case was reclassified as a murder investigation following an intensive review by the Garda cold case unit and local gardaí in Kildare, over the last twelve months.

The murder inquiry is being conducted by gardaí in Kildare alongside the cold case unit.

A Garda spokesman said the “team are following a number of lines of enquiry and progress is being made on the investigation”.

Speaking on Tuesday morning at Naas Garda station chief superintendent Brian Sutton appealed for anyone with information regarding the case to contact gardaí in Kildare, or the confidential hotline.

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Kildare Garda Station, 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Last seen

“Deirdre Jacob was 18-years-of-age when she was last seen on July 28th, 1998 as she walked to her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare. She was a young woman starting off her life, who had just completed one year at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London.

“Deirdre had enjoyed her life in London and was looking forward to returning to college that September when her life was taken away on or after July 28th, 1998,” chief supt Sutton said.

Her parents have issued appeals for information several times over the last two decades.

On the day she disappeared, Bernie Jacob returned to find the front door locked, which set off alarm bells as it meant her daughter had not returned home.

A large scale search by gardaí, local volunteers, and Civil Defence teams in the weeks after her disappearance failed to turn up any clues in the case.

Ms Jacob’s disappearance was one of six high profile cases involving young women who went missing in the Leinster area during the 1990s.

Operation Trace was the name given to the Garda investigation set up to examine if there were any links between the cases, which included Fiona Sinnott, Josephine Dullard, Ciara Breen, Fiona Pender and Annie McCarrick.