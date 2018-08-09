Woman injured after suspected shooting incident in Dublin

A woman has been injured following a suspected shooting incident in Ballymun, Co Dublin.

A 19-year-old woman presented at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown on Thursday evening with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Gardaí said her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and gardaí said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01-6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.