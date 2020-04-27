Cyclist (60s) dies after road collision near Killarney

Gardaí are investigating the death of a cyclist in a road traffic incident in Co Kerry on Monday morning.

The man, in his 60s, was fatally injured in an incident involving a car at Rockfield on the N22 Tralee to Killarney road at around 8.20am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where a postmortem was due to be carried out to establish a cause of death.

A section of the N22 was closed on Monday morning ahead of an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators. Motorists are asked to use an alternative route and local traffic diversions have been put in place.

“Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

A total of 52 people have died on the State’s roads so far this year, five more than in the same period last year, according to Garda statistics.