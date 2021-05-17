Man charged with murder of Keane Mulready-Woods

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods in Drogheda last year.

Paul Crosby appeared in Dundalk District Court, having been charged with the 17-year-old’s murder on Monday morning.

He is accused of murdering the teenager at Rathmullen Park, Drogheda between January 12th and 13th, 2020.

Mr Crosby of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda made no reply when the charge was put to him by gardaí.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Eirinn McKiernan until next week when he will appear before Drogheda District Court.

Two others have previously been charged in relation to the murder investigation.

Keane Mulready-Woods’ body was dismembered and the remains spread over several locations.

His head was found in a burning car in Drumcondra last year while other body parts were found in a hold-all bag in Crumlin days after the murder.

The last of the remains were located at greenfield site near Rathmullen estate in the Co Louth town in April following a large Garda search operation.