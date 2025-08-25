Kneecap cancel sellout US tour as Mo Chara’s court date approaches

JJ O Dochartaigh, aka DJ Próvaí, of Northern Ireland hip-hop trio Kneecap, arrives on stage ahead of their set at the Rock en Seine music festival, Saint-Cloud, near Paris, last Sunday. Photograph: Guillaume Baptiste/AFP via Getty Images

Belfast hip hop trio Kneecap have cancelled their upcoming US tour dates.

In a post on Instagram, the group said the cancellations were because bandmember Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (who uses the stage name Mo Chara) had his next court hearing in London scheduled too close to the first of their planned US gig dates.

“With every show fully sold out, to tens of thousands of fans, this is news we are sad to deliver,” Kneecap said on Instagram.

“But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour...”

The 15-date tour was due to begin at the start of October.

Ó hAnnaidh, also known as Mo Chara, is due in court on September 26th on charges of allegedly displaying a Hizbullah flag at a gig they played in London in November 2024. Ó hAnnaidh denies the offence.

Kneecap have consistently spoken out against genocide and the war in Gaza, proclaim solidarity with the Palestinian people, and characterise the charge against Ó hAnnaidh, which he denies, as political policing.

The group’s gigs in Vancouver and Toronto, Canada, will still go ahead as planned.