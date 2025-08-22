Two brothers in court over seizure of 3D printed gun in Co Cork

A 3D printed pistol and ammunition seized by gardaí in Co Cork in Thursday. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Two brothers have been refused bail after gardaí alleged that they were involved in the sourcing and supply of firearms to criminals when they appeared in court in Cork.

Gary Walsh (40) and Damien Walsh (32) were charged at a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Friday with two firearms offences each.

The were arrested after gardaí stopped and searched a car at Rathgoggin South, Charleville at 11pm on Wednesday.

Both men were charged with possessing a .22 calibre 3D printed pistol and also with possessing ammunition for the gun.

Det Garda James McCarthy gave evidence of arrest charge and caution in relation to Gary Walsh of Retail Park, Kilmallock, Co Limerick and Damien Walsh of Trabolgan Road, Whitegate, Co Cork.

He said neither man made any replay to the charges after caution.

Det Insp John O’Connell said gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

Det Garda McCarthy said the offences carried a maximum penalty of 14 years upon conviction.

He said gardaí searched an Opel Corsa which was being driven by Gary Walsh with Damien Walsh in the passenger seat at a filling station in Charleville.

During the search, they found a loaded 3D printed handgun, which was a viable firearm, in the space between their seats by the handbrake.

He said that the State would allege that Gary Walsh was involved in the sourcing and supply of firearms and they would base this allegation on videos and WhatsApp voice recordings found on his mobile phone.

He said the videos showed the gun being handled by a hand with a tattoo, which appeared to match a tattoo on Gary Walsh’s hand. There was also commentary on the video that sounded like the voice of Gary Walsh, he said.

Det Garda McCarthy said there were also a voice recording of Gary Walsh having a conversation with a third party about supplying him with a gun.

He said it was alleged Damien Walsh was present in the car at the time of the conversation and was aware of what it involved.

Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan said that his client, Damian Walsh would deny that he heard any such conversation taking place as he had fallen asleep. “My client says he was not a party to any discussion about the supply of firearms to anyone,” he said.

Mr Cuddigan put it to Det Garda McCarthy that the gun was concealed in a black plastic refuse sack and was not visible.

The garda said he believed both men were aware of the contents of the refuse sack which was within arms’ reach of both men.

Judge Monika Leech said that she was refusing bail to both accused on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges and she both remanded them in custody to appear again at Mallow District Court next Tuesday by video link.