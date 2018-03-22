Man to be sentenced for harrassing RTÉ newsreader

A Dublin man will be sentenced in May for harassing RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin.

Conor O’Hora (40) of Heather Walk, Portmarnock, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to harassing, without lawful authority or excuse, Ms Ní Bheoláin on dates between March 27th, 2013 and January 7th, 2014.

Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, told Judge Martin Nolan his client was entering the plea on the basis of recklessness.

RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin.

O’Hora also pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing child pornography on a hard drive at Heather Walk, Portmarnock on February 18, 2014.

Mr Le Vert said his client had been under therapeutic care for four years and asked for time for a report to be put together prior to sentencing.

Judge Nolan set a sentence date of May 16th, 2018 next when full facts of the offending will be heard.