Pedestrian (60s) dies following Inchicore collision

A woman in her 60s has been killed after she was hit by a truck on Tuesday evening in Inchicore, Dublin 8.

The woman was hit by the truck at 4:40pm on Tuesday, and was taken from the scene by ambulance to St James’ Hospital with serious injuries.

She died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision, which occurred on Bulfin Road.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Kilmainham Garda Station, on (01) 6669700.