Child alert update: missing three-year-old Jake Jordan found safe

A three-year-old boy who was reported missing from his home in Bunclody, Co Wexford in the early hours of Monday morning has been found.

One man was arrested shortly before 8am on Monday after Jake Jordan was recovered safe and well, according to an Garda Síochána.

Gardaí had issued a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert for Jake Jordan who had been last seen at his home at Saint Mary’s Villas, Bunclody about 1.15am.

The garda press office reported that it was believed the 3-year-old had been taken by his father Patrick Somers (30) “following an incident at the child’s home”.

An Garda reported that there was “an immediate and serious risk to the health and welfare of Jake Jordan” and launched a CRI alert.

Jake Jordan was wearing a batman pyjamas and a light blue Nike hoodie.Mr Somers is described as well built, about 6ft tall, with short brown hair (greying at the sides).

He was last seen he was wearing a Kiltealy green and white soccer jersey with the letters PS written in white on the front, dark navy jeans and brown shoes.

They were both understood to be travelling in a red or wine coloured Ford Focus C-Max Registration Number - 04 KE 5432

Garda spokesman Superintendent Liam Geraghty said a CRI alert was fairly rare and had only been issued six times, excluding this case, since the system began in 2012.

The CRI alert system was launched in May 2012. It is used when there is a suspicion a child has been taken without consent and where a risk to the child’s safety or welfare is also feared.

It involves gardaí supplying information such as the name and description of missing children and the adults they are with, along with details of where they might be or the kind of vehicle in which they are travelling.

The alert is issued through the media but gardaí also use other means to spread the notices, such as electronic road signs that usually warn motorists about driving conditions.

The system is used sparingly in order that its impact is maintained.

Earlier this year an Garda announced that every Facebook user in Ireland would receive an alert to their accounts when children go missing in CRI cases. The Garda also has an agreement in place with Twitter to share CRI alerts with its users in Ireland.