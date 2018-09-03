Chef Rachel Allen ‘devastated’ by son’s drugs arrest

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen and her husband Isaac have said they are “devastated” by the arrest of their son Joshua in relation to drugs charges, and said they “condemn” his actions.

The 18-year-old was arrested in east Co Cork last Thursday in connection with the seizure of €30,000 worth of drugs. He was released without charge on Friday afternoon. Gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions on the matter.

The couple said they were making a statement “hopefully to alleviate, the frenzy of enquiry and speculation on going in relation to our son Joshua”.

He had admitted his guilt and was co-operating with the Garda, they said.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs (marijuana) with intent to supply them to others. He has admitted his guilt immediately and co-operated fully with the gardaí. A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and when formally charged Joshua will be pleading guilty at the first opportunity.”

The couple said their son had made a “huge mistake” and was never before in trouble with the authorities, but they did not condone his actions.

“We are absolutely devastated at this turn of events. Our son is eighteen years old, has never been in trouble with the gardaí, and has made a huge mistake, which will have profound consequences for him. We do not in any way condone his actions, in fact, we utterly condemn them, but it is not for us to condemn him.

“We must now try to look after our son and our family, the best way we can. We would ask that the legal process would be allowed to proceed to deal with this matter, without interference, and that we would be allowed to deal with this, like any other parents, in a similar position.”

The arrest was made last week on foot of a joint investigation by members of a Garda drugs unit and Revenue customs officers into the delivery of 1.5kg of cannabis herb at a house in Shanagarry. The teenager was taken to Cobh Garda station, where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. It is understood the drugs had been posted from the US .