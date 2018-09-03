Child-killer John Clifford at large after absconding from prison

Police in Northern Ireland are searching for a prisoner who is unlawfully at large.

John Clifford (56) had been out of custody to attend an appointment. However, on Sunday evening he failed to return to prison.

Clifford has been described as being 1.75m tall with green eyes and fair hair.

He was last seen using a distinctive three-wheel mobility scooter bearing the registration plate EXZ4974.

Clifford was jailed for life in January 1989 after murdering and sexually assaulting his eight-year-old niece, Sue Ellen Clifford.

The PSNI has urged anyone who may have spotted Clifford to contact officers.

Insp Paul Noble said that when Clifford was last seen he was wearing a black beanie-style hat, heavy black coat, grey trousers and black dress shoes.

“Members of the public or anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact us immediately on 101,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “The Prison Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the abscondment of John Clifford.

“At this time we are focused on returning him to custody and we would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI immediately.”

According to the Northern Ireland Prison Service website, Clifford was jailed for a catalogue of offences, including murder, cruelty to children and indecent assault. – PA