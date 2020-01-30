Cash hidden in freezer, Rolex watches, sports jackets seized by Cab

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) has seized cash, Rolex watches and expensive clothing in Dublin raids.

Two addresses in Dublin 9, on the north side of the city, have been searched by Cab officers backed by the armed Regional Support Unit.

The target of the raids has long been a suspect for involvement in the drugs trade, and local gardaí seized €14,560 from him last September.

During Thursday’s raids by the Cab some €6,000 in cash, some of which was hidden in the freezer of one of the homes, was confiscated on suspicion it represents the proceeds of crime.

Cab officers also seized two Rolex watches and six expensive sports coats – Canada Goose and Moncler. Some of the jackets seized are worth over €1,000.

“This morning’s search operation is a significant development in an ongoing investigation into cash accumulated by a local organised crime gang from the sale and supply of controlled drugs,” said the Cab.

“This is an example of the Criminal Assets Bureau working with local gardaí to target the low value assets of persons involved in drug dealing in the community in North Dublin.”

Cab’s officers were supported this morning by local detective and drug unit personnel as well as the Regional Support Unit.