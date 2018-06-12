Car hijacked from couple in Phoenix Park recovered

The car that was hijacked from a couple while their baby was still inside in Dublin’s Phoenix park on Sunday night has been found.

The 181 grey Nissan Qashqai was recovered in Maryland, Dublin 8 on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made but that investigations are ongoing.

The couple, understood to be holidaymakers from the United Kingdom, were leaving the park through the Conyngham Road exit at about 11.15pm on Sunday when a man armed with a knife approached and forced them from the car.

Neither was injured but were said to be traumatised when the attacker then got into the SUV and drove away while the couple’s one-year-old child was still in the back seat.

The attacker quickly stopped the vehicle before returning and ordering the couple to take the child from the car. The baby was unhurt.

A Garda source said the incident was “every parent’s worst nightmare” and while the couple were uninjured, they were understandably upset at what had happened.

Anyone who was in the area of Conyngham Road, Islandbridge late on Sunday who may have seen the incident is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01-6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.