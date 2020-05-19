Car found in Lough Erne in search for man missing for 18 years

Gardaí have described the discovery of a car in Lough Erne, Co Fermanagh this week as a “significant development” in the search for a man who went missing 18 years ago.

Michael ‘Tony’ Lynch, who was originally from Co Fermanagh but had been living in Clones, was reported missing on January 9th, 2002.

When last seen on January 6th, the 55-year-old was driving a white Mitsubishi Gallant, which had become the focus of the search.

On Monday, a vehicle believed to be the same Mitsubishi was discovered in Lough Erne by members of the public who contacted Clones Garda station.

Shortly after 2pm, police divers carried out an underwater search of the lake and discovered a submerged car which has been recovered for examination. Gardaí say they believe it is the vehicle that belonged to Mr Lynch.

A cross-border search for Mr Lynch took place in January of this year with police on both sides of the border joining 18 members of the civil defence from counties Meath, Monaghan and Cavan to coordinate the search as part of a renewed appeal into Mr Lynch’s disappearance.

Gardaí conducted searches across 10 lakes in Co Monaghan but the inquiry was suspended in March 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Inspector Graham Tolan of Monaghan Garda station said he was grateful to the members of the public who go in touch about the vehicle in the lake, underlining that any small piece of information “can prove vital” in a case.

He said gardaí would continue to investigate missing person cases “for as long as it takes”

Gardaí are working with police in Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the car and a family liaison officer is in contact with Mr Lynch’s family.