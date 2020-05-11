Man (20s) charged after seizure of cocaine worth €33,000
Gardaí stopped and searched the man in Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk
The drugs seized by gardaí in Dundalk on Sunday. Photograph: An Garda Siochána
A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged following the seizure of more than €33,000 worth of cocaine in Co Louth at the weekend.
On the Sunday evening, gardaí stopped and searched a man in his 20s in the Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk, Co Louth.
During the course of the search, gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000, pending analysis.
The man was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
During a number of follow-up searches related to this incident, gardaí seized a further quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,500.
The man has since been charged and is appearing at Ardee District Court this morning.