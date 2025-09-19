FAI will not attend scheduled Oireachtas committee hearing

FAI chief executive David Courell said participating in an upcoming Oireachtas sport committee meeting would be 'irresponsible' and could 'jeopardise the course of justice'. Photograph: Inpho

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has spurned a request from the Oireachtas sport committee to attend a Leinster House hearing next week, citing Garda investigations into safeguarding issues at the soccer body.

The investigations centre on allegations against former coaches of inappropriate relationships with players and unwanted sexual advances.

However, the FAI move on Friday came after the committee asked former Ireland football manager Eileen Gleeson to attend its meeting next Wednesday with the soccer body.

Ms Gleeson, coach of the women’s team in 2023 and 2024, has taken legal action against the FAI alleging gender discrimination and claiming the right to equal pay with the head coach of the men’s team. The FAI denies her claims.

In an email on Friday to committee chairman Alan Kelly, FAI chief executive David Courell said participating in the meeting would be “irresponsible” and could “jeopardise the course of justice”.

Mr Kelly, the former Labour leader, on Friday evening said he had not seen the email from Mr Courell so could not comment on it.

The withdrawal from the meeting came despite an earlier FAI decision to take part and the notification to the committee of its attendees.

“We are writing to advise that with great frustration, but in line with the stated Garda position, we will have to respectfully defer the invitation to attend on 24th September until such time as the ongoing Garda investigation has concluded,” Mr Courell wrote in the email.

The FAI had respect for the committee’s work and tried to engage with it in good faith, he added.

“However, as we have consistently outlined, we have serious reservations about the potential of this session to compromise an ongoing An Garda Síochána investigation, which have been amplified by the most recent correspondence.”

The correspondence in question, from the committee, extended the invitation to Ms Gleeson and other FAI witnesses. The FAI previously stated that Mr Courell would attend the committee, in addition to its chairman, president and people and culture director.

“The committee has now sought to add further FAI witnesses at five working days’ notice, including individuals that have no direct role in safeguarding. The nature of this request gives us further reason to doubt the committee’s intentions,” Mr Courell added.

He went on to say the FAI previously noted and appreciated that the committee sought to reassure the FAI that “it does not have any role in examining or inquiring” any specific case. The committee had also said it appreciated the importance of avoiding any negative impact on any Garda matter.

“Nonetheless, despite our repeated clarification of the limits of what can appropriately be provided or discussed, there has been conflicting messaging from the committee which has created significant uncertainty and doubt around the scope of the hearing,” Mr Courell indicated.

The FAI chief said 10 of 16 materials requested by the committee “fell well beyond the committee’s remit”.

He added: “The committee has maintained its request for documentation bearing on the FAI’s legal obligations not to disclose sensitive information relating to safeguarding complaints under active An Garda Síochána investigation.

“With respect, the committee has not responded at all to this issue which has been raised repeatedly in previous correspondence and the same suite of documentation has continued to be referenced in committee correspondence as recently as 17th September.”